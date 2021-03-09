Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $128,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $172.21. 14,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

