Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.49% of Masimo worth $72,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,585 shares of company stock worth $30,518,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

