Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $624.29. 17,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

