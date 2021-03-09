Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.31% of McDonald’s worth $490,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.83. 44,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.