Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $330,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.88. 43,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,951. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

