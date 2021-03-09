Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.59% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $357,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. First American Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,091. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

