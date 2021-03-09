Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,020 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.45% of The Progressive worth $263,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Progressive by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 422,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 188,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 148,997 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,120. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

