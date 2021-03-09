Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.37% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $239,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock worth $4,229,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 75,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,969. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

