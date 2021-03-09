Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $124.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.38. 218,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $363.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

