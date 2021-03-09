Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $190.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $190,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,782. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

