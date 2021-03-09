Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

