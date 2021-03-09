Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $288.50 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.14% of ASML worth $288,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $521.14. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,674. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

