Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $426.28 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.27% of Chevron worth $426,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chevron by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 703,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

