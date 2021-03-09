Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $44.47 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.05% of Target worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

TGT stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.60. 87,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

