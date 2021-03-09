Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $441.50 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.56% of S&P Global worth $441,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in S&P Global by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,528 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after buying an additional 316,865 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.42 on Monday, reaching $340.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.40 and a 200-day moving average of $337.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

