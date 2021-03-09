Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $460.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.22% of PepsiCo worth $460,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 319,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 415,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,524. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

