Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $495.69 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,834 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $495,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,233 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.18. 38,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

