Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $80.82 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,180 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.23% of IHS Markit worth $80,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.97. 41,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.