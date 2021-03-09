Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $90.66 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.10% of Diageo worth $90,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.41. 4,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $170.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.