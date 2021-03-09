Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,945,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,116 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.73% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $312,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 98,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

