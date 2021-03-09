Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 1,807 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.30% of Union Pacific worth $413,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 88.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.