Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 4.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 3.56% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,219,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.10. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $175.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

