Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 113,459 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,119,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,459 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 4.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.49% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,158,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 371,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154,516. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.