Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 121,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,006 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.17% of AbbVie worth $327,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.6% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. 115,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.