Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 2,101 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.19% of Otis Worldwide worth $55,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,340. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

