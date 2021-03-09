Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 2,300 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 1.52% of Kemper worth $76,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

