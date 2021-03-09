Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 2,753 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. 40,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

