Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 4,890 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.58% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $269,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.80. 13,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

