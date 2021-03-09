Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 718 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.39% of BlackRock worth $432,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BlackRock by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $710.84. 9,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,723. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

