Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 58,191 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $73,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $149.15. 76,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

