FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:FBK traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,567 shares of company stock worth $750,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

