F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £106.54 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £106.54 ($139.20).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Edward Knapp acquired 12 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,780 ($127.78).

FCIT opened at GBX 769.99 ($10.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 780.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.27. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

