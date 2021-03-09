Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.76

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.76 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,902 shares in the company, valued at $29,043,116.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,090 shares of company stock worth $15,795,656. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

