Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $153,350.23 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

