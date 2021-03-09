Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 793 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 793 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $23,940.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 510,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

