Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells $264,513.84 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

