Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 10,297 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.