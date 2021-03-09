FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.