FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $258.98. 11,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

