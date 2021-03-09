FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.67. FedNat shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedNat by 138.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

