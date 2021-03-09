Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.82

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 597938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 197.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

