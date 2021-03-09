FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.44% of FibroGen worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

