FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

