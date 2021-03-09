Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

