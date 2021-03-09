Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,837,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,538,000 after acquiring an additional 135,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

