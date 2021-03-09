Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554,561 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity National Financial worth $50,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

