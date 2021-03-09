Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $84,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,083. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

