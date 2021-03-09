Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans None Dividend of $0.38

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

