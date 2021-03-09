Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

