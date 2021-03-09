Financial Analysis: Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) versus Its Peers

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is one of 777 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Travere Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics Competitors 4320 16751 36959 754 2.58

Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -40.24% -29.27% -12.25% Travere Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $175.34 million -$146.43 million -7.69 Travere Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.94

Travere Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.